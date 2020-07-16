26,892 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.34 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.