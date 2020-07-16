28,100 Shares in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) Acquired by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.30% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,230,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 10,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,737. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

