299,969 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 299,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,771,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,640,000 after buying an additional 682,682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,985,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,189,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 521,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $70.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.