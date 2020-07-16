$305.10 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce sales of $305.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.60 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $295.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 456,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,121. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,064,652 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 285,995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

