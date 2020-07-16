3,301 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17,544.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

TQQQ stock opened at $113.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $125.95.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

