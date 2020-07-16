$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce $400,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $80,000.00. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $9.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 million to $11.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.50 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

