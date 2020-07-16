$470.37 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report $470.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.79 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $689.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $39,224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after buying an additional 546,386 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after buying an additional 472,775 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.49. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,339. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

