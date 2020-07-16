50,900 Shares in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,026.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 131,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,940.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 192,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,640. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CODI stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $333.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

