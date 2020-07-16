$584.14 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) to post $584.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $583.27 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $613.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The GEO Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

