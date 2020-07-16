63,737 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.64. The company had a trading volume of 121,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.20. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

