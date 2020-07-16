$77.43 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $77.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.95 million to $77.93 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $98.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $360.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.65 million to $365.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $401.05 million, with estimates ranging from $389.33 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 46,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $276,613.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,311,196 shares of company stock worth $16,252,321 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $2,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 188.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 307,905 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 190,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 224.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 177,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 199,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,612. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a PE ratio of 256.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

