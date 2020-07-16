77,279 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,403,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,837,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,398,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.17. 215,506 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.