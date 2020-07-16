$801.94 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post sales of $801.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.29 million and the highest is $808.40 million. Plexus posted sales of $799.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.25. 125,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,262. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $481,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 1,789.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,360,000 after purchasing an additional 582,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,762,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,340.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after buying an additional 270,709 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,833,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

