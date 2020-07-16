8,475 Shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,262 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,073 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

