89,546 Shares in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

