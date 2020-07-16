$918.26 Million in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $918.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $875.60 million to $958.73 million. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,254. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

