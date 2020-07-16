A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,114,000 after buying an additional 552,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

