A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 616.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 1.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,284,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

