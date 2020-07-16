A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.07. The stock had a trading volume of 885,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

