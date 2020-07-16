A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,605.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.83. 77,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,659. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

