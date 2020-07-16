A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Tyson Foods makes up 2.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

