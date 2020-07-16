A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,903 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Nextera Energy Partners comprises about 6.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.22% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,951. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.