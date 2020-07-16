A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. 1,894,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

