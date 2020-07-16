A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 771,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.46.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. 2,728,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,693. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.