A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,230. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 164.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

