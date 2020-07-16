Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25 EPS.

Shares of ABT opened at $96.68 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

