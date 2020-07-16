Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,734. The company has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

