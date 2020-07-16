Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0077

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $210,203.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Indodax, IDEX, ZBG, DDEX, Sistemkoin, BitForex, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, CoinBene, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

