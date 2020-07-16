ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Position Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,875 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,000,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 51,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,293,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $18,446,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,821,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.