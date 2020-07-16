Accuvest Global Advisors Decreases Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 381.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 219,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 115,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 113,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

