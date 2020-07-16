Accuvest Global Advisors Decreases Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,143 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,944,000 after buying an additional 722,031 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 867,685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 509.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,133,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,632 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,777,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,464,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 653,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.