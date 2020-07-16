Accuvest Global Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 330.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000.

NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 98,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

