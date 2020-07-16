Accuvest Global Advisors Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 4.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. 209,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867,455. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

