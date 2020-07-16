Accuvest Global Advisors Has $270,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 197,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. 14,772,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,695,805. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $48.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

