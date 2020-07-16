Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 128,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. 1,095,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,886. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30.

