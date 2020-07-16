Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $1.07 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

