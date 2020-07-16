Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,282,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,886,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,291. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $43.08.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.