Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.40. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 845,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 413.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.