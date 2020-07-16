Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $5,735,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

