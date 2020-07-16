Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $87.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.09.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.