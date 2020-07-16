Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Addus Homecare worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.11. 8,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,012. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $104.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.