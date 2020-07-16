AdEx Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $168,908.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.29 or 0.04995929 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017416 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033133 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.