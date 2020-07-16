Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by University of Chicago

University of Chicago lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education accounts for 3.6% of University of Chicago’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. University of Chicago’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE ATGE traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 147,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

