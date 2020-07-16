Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $927,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,579,337.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 574,437 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $14,344,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,149,104.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

