Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,180,200. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

