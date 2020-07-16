Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $2,818.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00766659 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

