Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.04

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.04 and last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 828382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 57,143 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

