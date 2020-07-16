Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $364.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.36.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

