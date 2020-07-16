Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after buying an additional 540,585 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 35.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE:SRC opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

