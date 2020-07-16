Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

